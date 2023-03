Congrats! The Fleming Island High School Band will head to New York in April!

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Congratulations are in order!

The Fleming Island High School Band was invited to play at Carnegie Hall in New York in April.

The band has had a great year, already traveling to London to perform in the New Year's Day Parade.

The band directors applied to perform at Carnagie Hall, and have now been invited!

The band is raising funds to help them get to the Big Apple.