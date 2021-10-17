"Fortunately, this fire has not been a threat to any areas of the current wharf," the NOFD report said.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters fought flames near the old Market Street Power Plant late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, according to a report from the New Orleans Fire Department said.

Wooden portions of what used to be the Market Street Wharf had caught fire, and the flames began to move as brisk winds pushed the fire upriver on the wharf, the NOFD report said.

At its worst, the fire reached nearly four city blocks, from Market Street to the wharf's entrance at Felicity Street.

Firefighters signaled a second alarm to call for reinforcements around 11:32 p.m. More than 41 firefighters and 16 units made it to the wharf.

No injuries were reported, but the fight against the spreading fire wasn't over.

"Fortunately, this fire has not been a threat to any areas of the current wharf," the NOFD report said. "We do anticipate being on the scene of this incident for several hours.

The old wood pilings that caught fire were treated with creosote, a wood preservative that was used as early as the mid-1800s., according to the EPA.

The treatment made the wood more resistant to catching fire, but it also made it more difficult to extinguish.

As firefighters began putting out portions of the fire, some firefighter crews were sent home.

The fire has been listed as under control, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

10/17/2021. Old Market St Wharf. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. Posted by New Orleans Fire Department on Saturday, October 16, 2021