A man was arrested Friday for domestic assault in Flagler County after deputies say he drove to his girlfriend's job and threatened to kill her.

Travis Williams, 40, was taken into custody and is being held on a $2,500.00 bond.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to a call involving a man threatening to kill his girlfriend of nine years after she would not return his food stamp card to him.

Deputies made contact with the female and a co-worker who overheard the threats. The victim and witness both told deputies that the man, later identified as Williams, was calling the victim continually and demanding that the victim return his food stamp card. When the victim refused, Williams began threatening to kill the victim when she returned home.

A short time later, Williams arrived at the victim’s job and attempted to enter the building and stated: “I’m going to smash your [expletive] neck.”

Flagler Sheriff Staly located Williams behind the building inside his vehicle. Williams initially got out of his car but then quickly re-entered it, rolled the window up and drove about 100 feet in a half-circle before stopping, deputies say.

Deputies say Williams refused to exit his car or speak to the Sheriff but eventually complied. Williams denied ever threatening the victim but based on the statements of the victim and the witness, Williams was arrested.