Flagler elementary student arrested for bringing Airsoft gun to school

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 10-year-old student for bringing a realistic-looking “Airsoft” gun into Wadsworth Elementary School.
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says Assistant Principal Chris Tincher caught the student displaying the gun to his friends in the cafeteria prior to school starting.
The weapon caused a commotion among classmates who wanted to see it.
Tincher quickly took the student to the principal’s office where they searched his backpack and found the realistic-looking weapon. Deputies say he was arrested and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing.
DCF released the student back to their parent.
“This situation could have ended up a lot worse. Thankfully, the Assistant Principal was alert and took action before someone could get hurt,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We don’t like arresting children, but the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has a zero tolerance to weapons and threats on school campuses. I’m also astounded that a child thinks it is okay or ‘cool’ to bring a toy gun to a school that looks like a real gun and show it off to other students. Parents I once again implore you to be the Sheriff in your home. Talk to your kids and know what they are doing and playing with before we have to be the Sheriff of your child.”
The student is facing charges for carrying an airsoft/BB gun under the age of 16.
Deputies say the orange tip of the “gun” had been removed making it look like an authentic semi-automatic pistol.