Flagler elementary student arrested for bringing Airsoft gun to school

“This situation could have ended up a lot worse. Thankfully, the Assistant Principal was alert and took action before someone could get hurt,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We don’t like arresting children, but the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has a zero tolerance to weapons and threats on school campuses. I’m also astounded that a child thinks it is okay or ‘cool’ to bring a toy gun to a school that looks like a real gun and show it off to other students. Parents I once again implore you to be the Sheriff in your home. Talk to your kids and know what they are doing and playing with before we have to be the Sheriff of your child.”