Flagler detectives seize 42 pounds of marijuana during drug bust

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office found 42 pounds of marijuana during a drug bust on Friday morning in Palm Coast.

Detectives arrested Nathan Soares, 30, around 6 a.m. after FCSO SWAT Team members executed a search warrant at his residence. The home is on Lynbrook Drive.

During the search, officials found more than $23,000 cash, 42 pounds of marijuana, 5.5 pounds of THC Edibles, around 148 grams of THC Oil, and drug paraphernalia. Officials also found scales, a vacuum sealer, plastic baggies, a currency counter and a transaction ledger.

Officials said Soares told them that he only sells marijuana but not any other narcotics.

“Illegal narcotics are illegal no matter what they are,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

“Often drug dealers attract home invaders because of the cash and drugs they keep inside a home, which can led to deadly outcomes. They also destroy the quality of life for their neighbors so busting them and putting them out of business will always be a priority for the FCSO no matter what they are selling.”

Soares is facing charges of drug trafficking, possession of a schedule one substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is out on a $55,000 bond.