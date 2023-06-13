Teen crashes stolen car in Flagler County with 5 others inside, deputies say

Deputies say the vehicle, a white Hyundai, had been reported stolen in Jacksonville and was reportedly traveling at speeds of over 100 mph on US-1.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Flagler County after deputies say he stole a vehicle from Jacksonville and crashed it with several other teens inside.

On Sunday, at approximately 3:34 a.m, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the St. John's County Sheriff’s Office of a stolen vehicle in their jurisdiction traveling toward Flagler County.

FCSO deputies eventually located the vehicle driving south on US-1 with no headlights on. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle but later found it crashed and unoccupied near US-1 and Wellfield Grade.

Just west of the crash location, three juveniles were located. The three juveniles stated that there were three other juveniles in the vehicle who had also fled from the stolen car.

The FCSO Drone and K-9 Units responded to search for the remaining suspects in the nearby woods. Using FLIR technology on the drone, two of the other juveniles were located in the woods. The last remaining juvenile was later located near Matanzas Woods Parkway and US-1.

When the first three juveniles were taken into custody, deputies say one of the two males stated that there was a driver who was holding them at gunpoint while fleeing through multiple counties.

However, through investigative means, one of the teens, a 16-year-old boy from Jacksonville, was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle.

The other juveniles advised they had asked Satterwhite to stop the car and let them out while fleeing from law enforcement, however, Satterwhite refused to stop.

The teen was transported to Advent Health – Palm Coast for evaluation of his injuries as a result of the crash and later taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing.

He was charged with for grand theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of child abuse, reckless driving with damage and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

He was released to a parent by the Department of Juvenile Justice.