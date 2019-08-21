Enough fentanyl to "kill up to 14,000 people" was seized during an eight-month operation that identified 40 suspected drug dealers, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the investigation, called "Operation Heat Wave 2019," is the largest undercover drug operation in the sheriff's office's history and identified suspects from "all walks of life" for various narcotics-related crimes.

“Detectives seized enough fentanyl and heroin to kill over 14,000 people," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Many tips were sent in by community members who followed the ‘see something, say something’ initiative and notified us when they saw suspicious activity or knew of drug dealers in our county."

Detectives in "Operation Heat Wave 2019" seized a variety of controlled substances including:

28 grams of fentanyl and heroin

Over 124 grams of cocaine

Over 98 grams of synthetic cathinones

Over 8 grams of methamphetamine

3.6 pounds of cannabis and THC oil

Over 68 grams of other controlled substances

The sheriff's office said nearly all of the heroin and cocaine seized during the operation contained fentanyl. The total street value for all the narcotics seized during the operation amounts to about $40,848, according to the sheriff's office.

Of the 40 arrest warrants issued, many of those named in the warrants were familiar to deputies. The 40 suspects in the operation have been previously arrested a combined 534 times, the sheriff's office said.

One suspect was identified as 26-year-old Waste Pro employee Sha'Quan Robinson who deputies said sold heroin to an undercover detective while dressed in a Waste Pro uniform and traveling on the back of a Waste Pro truck. Deputies said the truck pulled over, Robinson sold the drug and the truck continued on its pick-up route as normal.

Robinson was charged with the sale of heroin and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

In May, another suspect, 36-year-old Corey Richard Lynch, was arrested during a traffic stop during which deputies said they found a hidden compartment within the dashboard that reportedly concealed a loaded handgun and illegal narcotics, including 10 grams of fentanyl. Lynch is charged with armed trafficking of fentanyl, armed possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of MDPV (a drug similar to ecstasy, according to deputies). Lynch faces up to life in prison if convicted.

A third suspect, Derick McKay, 36, was arrested in July for reportedly driving with a suspended license. During the arrest, McKay told officers he was hiding drugs in his buttocks. McKay was charged with possession of heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, lortab, molly and marijuana with the intent to sell. During the investigation, detectives found more drugs, including cocaine, synthetic cathinones and hydrocodone pills with a street value of $4,000 reportedly belonging to McKay. McKay is now facing additional charges including trafficking cocaine, trafficking synthetic cathinones and trafficking hydrocodone.

A full list of suspects in "Operation Heat Wave 2019" can be viewed in our gallery below.