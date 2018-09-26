A Flagler County teen diagnosed with muscular dystrophy has been found alive and is in stable condition after he was reported missing Friday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled the Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Rickey Wheeler Monday evening.

Rickey Wheeler was last seen in the 700 block of Madison Green Circle in Palm Coast and was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and left home without his medication.

Deputies found Wheeler in a wooded area near Palm Coast Town Center after detectives came across clothing consistent with what Wheeler was wearing when he disappeared. Though he was dehydrated and sustained many bug bites, Flagler County deputies say there were no other visible injuries and he was able to communicate to authorities.

Wheeler was transported to Florida Hospital Flagler where he was reunited with his family. He is in stable condition.

