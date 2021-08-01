Two charged in 2019 Palm Coast murder following investigation involving dozens of warrants, thousands of hours

Sheriff Staly will be joined by 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza, who will discuss significant developments in the case.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two men have been arrested for murder following an investigation that the Flagler County Sheriff's Office has called one of its lengthiest and most extensive in the department's history.

Marcus Avery Chandler, 23, and Darius Braxton Fowler, 23, have been taken into custody on murder charges following a 2019 shooting at a Circle K in Palm Coast.

Sheriff Staly said that the case results were a result of over 2,000 hours of investigation by multiple agencies, 50 search warrants and hundreds of hours of surveillance.

He said that the investigation spanned across multiple states including Georgia, Virginia, California and South Carolina.

The initial shooting happened on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 3:30 a.m. A person reportedly shot two people in a parking lot of the Circle K located at 1500 Palm Coast Parkway.