Two charged in 2019 Palm Coast murder following investigation involving dozens of warrants, thousands of hours

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two men have been arrested for murder following an investigation that the Flagler County Sheriff's Office has called one of its lengthiest and most extensive in the department's history.
Marcus Avery Chandler, 23, and Darius Braxton Fowler, 23, have been taken into custody on murder charges following a 2019 shooting at a Circle K in Palm Coast.
Sheriff Staly said that the case results were a result of over 2,000 hours of investigation by multiple agencies, 50 search warrants and hundreds of hours of surveillance.
He said that the investigation spanned across multiple states including Georgia, Virginia, California and South Carolina.
The initial shooting happened on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 3:30 a.m. A person reportedly shot two people in a parking lot of the Circle K located at 1500 Palm Coast Parkway.
During Friday's press conference, there appeared to be audio difficulties. First Coast News is working to determine what exact charges the two men are currently facing and provide additional details.