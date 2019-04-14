The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is seeking a teenager suspected in the first-degree murder of an 18-year-old shot in Palm Coast Saturday morning.

Deputies have identified 17-year-old Marion Gavins Jr. as a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Curtis Gray, who was found in a Palm Coast laundromat, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that Gavins should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who has seen Gavins should contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.