Flagler County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen

Deputies say Brittany Cowart was last seen on the evening of June 16.

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager who was last seen leaving her residence near Rae Drive in Palm Coast last Friday.

Deputies say Brittany Cowart, 17, was last seen on the evening of June 16.

She is described as being 5 feet and 7 inches tall. Deputies say she is 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt