Flagler County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager who was last seen leaving her residence near Rae Drive in Palm Coast last Friday.
Deputies say Brittany Cowart, 17, was last seen on the evening of June 16.
She is described as being 5 feet and 7 inches tall. Deputies say she is 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt
If you see Brittany or know her location, please contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 ref Case 23-58204.