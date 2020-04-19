FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — One day after Duval County opened its beaches in a limited capacity, Flagler County convened a virtual meeting of stakeholders on Saturday to review the latest public health guidance and discuss a similar decision for their coastline, specifically the possibility of opening the beach in a limited capacity for exercise on a "trial basis."

They plan to make a formal announcement with more details on Tuesday.

County Administrator Jerry Cameron said they are trying to "avoid missteps" seen in other jurisdictions.

“The goal is safety. We’ve been encouraged by and continue to monitor our park trails experiment," Cameron said, "our residents are following extreme social distancing. We don’t want to string too many hours together at the beach, which could encourage day-trippers to travel here from other areas.”

Florida Department of Health Administrator in Flagler County Bob Snyder emphasized that the beach would only open for physical exercises, such as running and walking because those activities offer mental health benefits.

Officials said the limited opening would not be for socializing purposes.

Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said they must put their community's health first and follow all recommended guidelines.

“We ask the public to keep in mind the impact that their individual actions may have on others, as restrictions are modified over the coming days, weeks, and months," Lord said.

Executive and Emergency Orders will still be enforced for everyone. Guidelines from the Florida Department of Health and CDC include:

Staying home except when engaged in essential services or activities

Wearing cloth face coverings when out in public

Practicing aggressive social distancing at all times – people should keep a minimum of six feet of space between one another, and keep groups to less than 10, which includes while shopping and waiting in the check-out line

Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available

Avoiding close contact with people who are, or may be, sick

People who are considered especially vulnerable are urged to take extra precautions, particularly those who are sick or who have been told to self-isolate. Those individuals are asked to remain at home unless they are seeking medical care, they should cover any coughs and sneezes, always wear a facemask around others and disinfect touched surfaces daily.

Florida's Health hotline can still be reached at 866-779-6121. Flagler County Officials said COVID-19 business concerns should be directed to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation at 866-532-1440 and any other government services questions can be directed to the Emergency Operations Center at 386-313-4200.

