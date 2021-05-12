Flagler County K9 helps track down missing man in the woods

“K9 Holmes and his handler did exactly what they were trained to do and thankfully were able to find him quickly,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is getting the help he needs after he was found in the woods by Flagler County K9.

On May 8, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call about a missing adult who left a group home after becoming upset.

Deputies say the man left the home on foot and a group of employees followed him through neighborhood backyards on Forest Grove Drive.

Once the subject crossed the canal, the employees lost track of him.

Deputies arrived on the scene and met with a group home employee who gave a description of the subject.

Sergeant Gimbel arrived with FCSO K9 Holmes and collected an article of the clothing from the home.

After searching the area, they were able to make contact with the man in the woods across Forest Grove Drive. However, deputies say he ran deeper into the wooded area.

Again, deputies say K9 Holmes located the man and he was safely secured.

“K9 Holmes and his handler did exactly what they were trained to do and thankfully were able to find him quickly,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is exactly why we obtained a Bloodhound, which saved countless hours of searching..."