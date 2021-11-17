Flagler County deputies looking into possible criminal investigation regarding book themed for LGBTQ+ readers

The book has been banned in 10 counties across the nation.

BUNNELL, Fla. — Flagler County deputies are looking into a complaint about a book. Investigators are trying to determine if a criminal investigation is even necessary.

The publication is geared toward the LBGTQ+ community. George M. Johnson, the author behind the novel, said people misinterpret his wring as pornography. Students, however, responded with a rally against censorship.

Students argue that "All Boys Aren't Blue" has material that is geared toward the LGBTQ+ community. The book has been banned in 10 counties across the nation.

It is important to note, the book is not part of any school curriculum. Johnson described his book as a "coming of age" story.

The book has been criticized for being pornographic and obscene, including topics such as sex, sexual assault and consent.

"All Boys Aren't Blue" caught the attention of one Flagler county school board member. Jill Woolbright made a formal complaint to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Records show the board member was upset about chapters 11 and 12.

The report goes on the show Woolbright inquired about the policy on banning books with the school board. She would have needed three votes to move forward with that process, but didn't succeed.

Flagler County officials said Woolbright didn't read the entire book. As far as the investigation, Flagler County officials sent First Coast News the following statement:

“The complaint is being reviewed to determine the merit of the allegation or if a criminal investigation is warranted under Florida laws and case laws. Sheriff Staly will ensure the rights of everyone under the Constitution, specifically the First Amendment are protected.”