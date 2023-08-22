A special tracking bracelet helped Flagler County deputies locate a missing man

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐂𝐒𝐎’𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐤 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 FCSO deputies recently located a missing person with early-onset Alzheimer’s who is the first missing person to be located using an FCSO-issued SafeTrak bracelet. To participate in the SafeTrak program, a person must be diagnosed with a condition that puts them at a higher risk for wandering away and getting lost such as Dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, traumatic brain injury, stroke, neurological disorders, Down syndrome, autism or similar conditions. Participants must also have a full-time caregiver. The bracelet allows deputies to track those at high risk if they were to get lost. At approximately 10:30pm on August 21, deputies responded to a residence in the area of Palm Harbor Village Way West and Old Kings Road in Palm Coast after a report of a missing 53-year-old male with early onset Alzheimer’s. The male has a history of wandering away from the residence and getting lost. The missing man had recently been enrolled in the FCSO’s SafeTrak program and had a tracking bracelet placed on his ankle. Using his SafeTrak bracelet frequency, the missing man was located safely approximately one mile from the residence around midnight. Without the tracking bracelet, there was no other way for family or deputies to quickly locate him as he had left his cell phone at home. “This is exactly why we started our Safetrak program in 2020. We are thankful our SafeTrak program helped to locate the missing man quickly and safely,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “This rescue came at a perfect time as we start our inaugural Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors this afternoon at FCSO Operations. If anyone would like information on the SafeTrak program or how to enroll, please stop by our event and speak to our Community Engagement Unit or email communityengagement@flaglersheriff.com.”