Flagler County Commissioner during traffic stop: 'I run the county'

Joseph Mullins was pulled over for driving his Ferrari 22 mph over the speed limit, a report shows. Highway Patrol said he had already been given a warning.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUNNELL, Fla. — When a Florida county commissioner was pulled over in June, recently released dashcam footage shows him telling officers he knows the rules of the road, because, he declares, "I run the county."

A Florida Highway Patrol report shows Mullins, who is the commissioner for Flagler County, was pulled over for allegedly speeding in his his Ferrari 458 Spider.

The report says he was clocked going 92 mph, way over the 70 mph speed limit on I-95.

The trooper who pulls Mullins over in a dashcam video can be seen telling Mullins that he would normally give him a warning, but "it looks like you've been written a warning already, so I do issue a citation."

As he explains to Mullins how he can pay the ticket, Mullins interjects: "I run the county."

"I'm sorry?" the trooper says.

"I run the county, so I know how it works. I'm the chairman of the county," Mullins repeats.

"You run the county?" the trooper asks. "I just have to explain your options. I don't want any miscommunication so I just have to explain it, okay?"