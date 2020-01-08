Flagler County businesses preparing safety checklists ahead of Hurricane Isaias

Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord expects power outages and flooding near the intracoastal waterway.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — It is a wait-and-see approach for now for High Tides at Snack Jack restaurant in Flagler Beach.

"We are going to see how these 24 hours go before we start using our checklist," said manager Maranda Clark.

That checklist includes shutting off the gas and water, tying down outdoor seating and securing windows. She's been doing it for 13 years and knows the water view comes with risks.

"This is a business that has been around a long time. There is always fear, a little bit of fear, but we are also prepared," she told First Coast News.

Clark and her 25 employees are hoping to keep the water at a distance, and say worst-case scenario for High Tides would have the hurricane hit during high tide.

"You always have that fear of high tide because you don't want any beach erosion. We always hope hurricanes come in at low tide," she explained.

Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord expects power outages and flooding mainly around areas of the Intracoastal Waterway. Rymfire Elementary could open as a shelter and Lord says that decision would come over the weekend.