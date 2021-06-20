Flagler County authorities rescue girl threatening to jump from bridge onto road

"Someone’s daughter was saved on Father’s Day," Sheriff Rick Staly.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office helped rescue a girl threatening to jump off a bridge onto I-95.

At about 6 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call from a Palm Coast father that said his daughter was threatening to hurt herself, according to the FCSO. The mother told deputies the daughter said, "I can't do this anymore," and ran down the street.

Later, deputies received word that the girl was headed to an overpass of Palm Coast Parkway and I-95. When deputies arrived, they found her holding on to the outside railing above the I-95 southbound lanes, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies immediately shut down the road, rerouting traffic and brought out several other units, including their Crisis Negotiations Team, according to the sheriff's office. Talks between negotiators and the girl lasted about one hour.

As the negotiator promised to help the girl if she let go of the rail, a deputy grabbed the girl's hand and kept her secure until a fire engine ladder took them back to the ground.

“This is an outstanding rescue by all agencies involved,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The quick response and combined efforts of FCSO deputies, Crisis Negotiations, Communications Center, Fire Rescue, and the deputies holding the juvenile’s hand saved a life today. Their training in de-escalation techniques and being able to talk to someone who’s threatening to take their life is remarkable. I commend all the men and women who stepped up for this child’s life today. Someone’s daughter was saved on Father’s Day, and I hope she receives the help she needs.”