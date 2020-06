It was the fifth demonstration in the city over the past two weeks.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Students from Flagler College joined hundreds of others in a march throughout downtown St. Augustine Wednesday evening for a 'Black Lives Matter' protest.

Police Chief Barry Fox told First Coast News that all of the protests, including Wednesday's, have been peaceful.

Below is a gallery of Wednesday's protest.