Update: Flagler College student questioned after arson attempt nearby, ultimately cleared of wrongdoing

A newly obtained police report says that the arson attempt at the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum could not have been connected to a suspicious incident at the Flagler College library, based on the timeline of events.

A letter sent home to Flagler College families last moth said the arson attempt at the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum was related to the evacuation of the Flagler College Library. New details suggest otherwise.

The letter says a person dressed similarly to the museum arson suspect was spotted in the library. Police were concerned that an incendiary device might have been left in the library or a nearby building, which lead to the evacuation.

On April 27, the St. Augustine Police Department was notified of an incident involving a man who had walked into the Flagler College library dressed wearing a mask and gloves.

The incident was reported to security by a student and upon the arrival of law enforcement, the person was no longer in the library, the report says.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office were able to locate his Facebook, which reportedly revealed a countdown timer that said 'Finished at Flagler College' with the timer scheduled to end at noon.

Police say that he still had classes to attend and there was no reason at all why the timer might have said that. Because of this, it was decided by security staff that Flagler College library and nearby would be evacuated.

A check of the buildings was conducted, and all buildings were found to be secure, police say.

Police later detained Camacho at one of his classes and asked if he would be interviewed, to which he agreed.

The incident report says Camacho reportedly told police that he was in the library on April 27 to finish a project, and that he wore gloves because his hands were cold. He also told police he was wearing a mask because he did not feel like getting dressed up and was suffering from hair loss.

During the interview, he reportedly told police he left the college via a Flagler college security can back to his dorm that evening.

He admitted that in the past he has gotten in trouble for the use of a knife for sharpening a pencil in class, as well as trouble involving an ex-girlfriend, according to the report.

When asked about the 'Facebook Countdown' he reportedly stated he was not aware of it and was unsure how it got there. He also denied any knowledge of the attempted arson at the St. Augustine Pirate Museum, the report indicates.

Police were able to get in touch with his professors and noted in the report that it would be impossible for him to travel from the Pirate Museum to his class, for which he was counted into attendance, based on the timeline of the arson.