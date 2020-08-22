Flagler College move-in day looks much different due to COVID-19

Students normally move into dorms over one day, but this year it's stretched over three days. The semester also has many safety changes.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Students are moving into Flagler College through Sunday, but how they'll make their way into dorms and spend their time on campus is changing in a big way due to COVID-19 precautions.

Flagler College senior Jamie Davis is trying to get used to major differences on campus.

“When you’re expecting to go to college, this really isn’t what you’re going to think of," Davis said.

Move-in is normally one day, but this year it is spread over three days.

"In order to accomplish that, we make sure to assign all of our residents in shifts, and we also limit our residents to only two guests per student," said Dr. Sandra Mills, vice president of student affairs at Flagler College.

Opening boxes and unpacking clothes aren’t the only changes coming to Flagler College due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have the mask mandate on campus where if you’re not in your private space, you do have to wear a mask on campus," said Laura Stevenson Dumas, assistant to the President at Flagler College. "That is inside and outside."

Other changes include hand sanitizing stations throughout campus, directional signage on floors and in stairwells, and classroom desks six feet apart.

Flagler College has partnered with Healthfully and Flagler Plus Hospital to provide a health screening app called Saints Health Plus. All students, faculty, and staff are required to use it daily to screen for coronavirus symptoms.

"I think that they’re all good changes," Davis said. "Everything is different. We have to get used to the new normal.”

It's a new normal for Davis. She hopes the pandemic will be over by May 2021 so she can have an in-person graduation.