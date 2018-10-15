The Flagler County Sheriff's Office deployed an Emergency Response Team to Gulf County, Florida on Sunday to help with the recovery efforts following Hurricane Michael.

The team consisted of 10 members of FCSO and one member from the Bunnell Police Department.

Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle last week as a Category 4 storm with max sustained winds of 155 mph. It left damage to structures, flooding and power outages.

FCSO is one of many local counties helping Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.

