FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — All Flagler County beaches, parks, community centers, pavilions and camping areas will close Monday morning at 6 a.m. amid concerns over COVID-19, according to a news release from county officials.

The decision is the result of an emergency order signed Sunday afternoon. All associated facilities will also close, such as parking lots, restrooms, dune walkovers and the dry sand beach.

“The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state – and elsewhere in the country – continue to rise,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We have to balance individuals’ desires to be out and about with the safety of the entire community. We are trying to limit areas where social distancing and sanitation may be more difficult to regulate.”

As of Sunday, more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Florida.

