Flagler Beach officials test pier, water safety after storm

Flagler officials are working to make sure the beach is safe for the community following Hurricane Ian.

The Flagler Beach Police Department is working to inspect the area pier for structural damage on Wednesday, following Hurricane Ian.

Divers have taken to the Atlantic to inspect the Flagler Beach Pier after the recent storm, according to FBPD. The engineering team will provide a report with their findings from the inspection.

Additionally, Flagler County tested water samples from the area. The results came back on Wednesday afternoon, showing no signs of elevated bacteria. However, the County's official guidance remains "enter at your own risk" due to potential debris under the water.

“Our primary job is to keep everyone safe, so we have to take this stance,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We know there is debris out there, and there may be for a while. We don’t want anyone to get hurt.”