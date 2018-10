Fla. Gov. Rick Scott said in a post to Twitter Sunday he will declare a state of emergency in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend after reports expecting Tropic Depression 14 to strengthen.

Today, I will be declaring a state of emergency in the Florida Panhandle & Big Bend & directing the State EOC to activate. Later today, I will receive a full update & briefing on the forecast & potential impacts of the storm from federal, state & local emergency management. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 7, 2018

Scotts said he will receive a full update and briefing on the forecast as well as potential impacts of the storm from federal, state and local management.

