In a 6 to 1 decision, Florida Supreme Court justices ruled Friday an amendment calling for a ban to dog racing will stay on the November ballot.

The Florida Greyhound Association filed a petition to have Amendment 13 removed from the upcoming ballots. A Leon County judge agreed with the objection calling the language picked by the Constitution Revision Committee 'misleading.' The State appealed the decision taking the dispute to the Florida Supreme Court.

The judicial decision entered Friday calls Amendment 13’s ballot language accurate and not misleading to voters with respect to the amendment's scope.

FGA criticized the ballot language saying during oral arguments last week voters should be told more about the effect a racing ban would have on other gambling in and out of the state.

Here's the language Florida voters can expect to see on the ballot in November:

Amendment 13: ENDS DOG RACING - Phases out commercial dog racing in connection with wagering by 2020. Other gaming activities are not affected

