Jacksonville organizations weigh in on 6-week abortion ban in Florida

The Florida Senate passed SB 300 Monday. If it becomes law, pregnant people will only have six weeks to terminate a pregnancy instead of 15 weeks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Senate passed a controversial abortion ban Monday, shortening the time a person has to terminate a pregnancy from 15 weeks to just six weeks.

The ban makes exceptions for victims of rape or incest, but only with legal documentation, like a police record, proving they’ve been sexually assaulted.

During the hearing on Senate Bill 300, also known as the Pregnancy and Parenting Support bill, Occupy Tally activists could be heard outside the chambers at The Capitol, protesting the bill. While some are celebrating the passage, others are deeply concerned about what this means for the future of reproductive rights in Florida.

First Coast Women’s Services CEO Judy Weber is hopeful Florida will join the rest of the south in outlawing abortion after six weeks. The organization is “unashamedly pro-life.”

“No woman ever wakes up in the morning and says, ‘Oh, I’m so excited I get to have an abortion today.’ She’s doing it because she feels like she has no choice,” Weber said. “And we want to help her understand there are some other good, life-giving choices for you.”

Critics of SB 300 argue many who become pregnant don’t even find out until after six weeks.

Weber agrees with that timeline but said regardless, every conception in the womb has a purpose.

“The majority probably would be beyond six weeks when they would find out,” Weber said. “But even then, I think if they realize, if they get a chance to slow down and talk to someone about what choices they have, that it’s not all or nothing.”

Last year, more than 82,000 abortions were performed in Florida, nearly 8,000 of those in Duval County.

Planned Parenthood Statewide Director of Organizing Lauren Brenzel said a lack of access to reproductive care will create a public health crisis in Florida.

“They’re going to have to travel incredibly far distances in order to access care,” Brenzel said. “Or they’re going to be forced into giving birth in situations where they may not have otherwise done that.”

Brenzel said although this is a disturbing development, Planned Parenthood won’t give up the fight.

“The reality is that there are a lot of complex feelings about abortions,” Brenzel said. “It’s just not that simple, and that decision needs to be left between a provider and an individual, not between a senator and their constituent.”