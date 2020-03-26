JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Birdies — the popular, longstanding bar in Jacksonville’s Five Points — is closing permanently.

Wednesday evening, Owner Christy Frazier confirmed the bar was closing to the Times-Union through Facebook Messenger.

“Birdies, as a bar, is closing permanently,” Frazier said. “We will be selling to go package sales for pick up and delivery under the name Birdies soon.”

Last week, the bar announced it was temporarily closing because of the coronavirus. Frazier confirmed that its employees were let go because of the situation.

When asked if the permanent closure was because of the coronavirus’ hit on local businesses, Frazier replied “YES!” in all capital letters.

The bar, recognized for its mosaic walls and checkered floors, originally opened in 2009.

“Ask anybody in Jax about Birdies and they’ll have a story for you,” one user shared on Twitter upon hearing about the closure. ”[It was] one of the most popular small businesses in the whole city.”

Yelp reviews lauded the dive bar for being a place to dance and grab cheap liquor drinks.

“It’s a little seedy, but the drinks are the cheapest in the area, hands down,” one review said. “It’s also one of the few places to dance in Riverside.”

RELATED: $2 trillion coronavirus deal: Who will get stimulus checks and when?

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Trump wants Congress to pass aid package, states prepping for local battle

RELATED: Air purifiers are hot ticket items but do they fight the coronavirus?

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?