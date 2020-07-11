Five fallen Atlantic Beach wartime veterans to be honored in new street sign program

You'll see the blue street signs throughout Atlantic Beach just in time for Veteran's Day.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Many veterans and active-duty military members live on the First Coast, and Atlantic Beach is paying tribute to five veterans from the city who lost their lives serving the country.

A business donated the brand-new signs for the Atlantic Beach Wartime Fallen Veterans Street Sign Program. The only cost to taxpayers was for labor.

The blue street signs will appear throughout Atlantic Beach just in time for Veteran's Day.

They serve to honor the fallen veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation's freedom.

“We have five signs in the city. Four of them are for our World War II heroes, and one is for our Vietnam hero," said Lenny Jevic, a historian with Beaches Veterans Memorial Park.

A sign at Ahern Street and Ocean Boulevard honors U.S. Army 2LT John J. "Jack" Ahern, Jr. He died at 22 years old in World War II.

“Sturdivant Avenue is named after PFC Solomon Sturdivant. He got killed in action in World War II. You have David Avenue named after SSG Robert B. Davis. He was with the Elite 509th Parachute Infantry Brigade," Jevic said.

A sign at Beach Avenue and 11th Street honors World War II veteran LT JG Richard Bull. He ran into enemy fighters in the Netherlands East Indies in 1942 and was never seen again.

Another street sign at Mealy Street and Dutton Island Road W pays tribute to fallen Vietnam veteran SFC Leroy Everett. He lost his life at 25 years old when his helicopter crashed in South Vietnam.

This project is personal for Jevic. He's a U.S. Navy veteran and coordinated it.

“I was always taught to never forget those who sacrificed for our country," Jevic said. "It’s part of a history lesson to keep their memories alive and the sacrifices they made for our community and for our country.”

Jevic says this is just the beginning. He hopes to bring the program to Jacksonville Beach and Neptune Beach.