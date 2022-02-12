Five arrested in drug raid at former Jacksonville daycare

Five people were arrested for allegedly selling and possessing narcotics, including fentanyl.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former daycare has turned into a drug house, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

What was once Cindy C’s Day Nursery & Child Care on Crystal Springs Road was the site of a drug raid early this week.

Five people were arrested for allegedly selling and possessing narcotics, including fentanyl.

First Coast News learned from court and property appraiser records that one of those arrested is the son of the former day care’s owner, who still owns the property.

Additionally, two of the others arrested had the former day care listed as their primary address.