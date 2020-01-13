This weekend, firefighters and anglers will participate in a Wahoo fishing tournament that will benefit the family of missing Jacksonville firefighter Brian McCluney and also Justin Walker.

In August, firefighters Brian McCluney and Justin Walker went on a fishing trip out of Port Canaveral. Their boat was lost at sea.

According to an event post, The Wahoo fishing tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday with a Captain's meeting being held Tuesday.

Tournament participants can launch out of Vilano Beach or Mayport and the biggest fish will receive $500 dollars.

Event organizers say all proceeds from the $250 entry fee per boat will be donated to the families of McCluney and Walker.

If you're interested in learning more about the tournament, click here for more details.