Fishermen file lawsuit against Golden Ray owner, salvage company almost 3 years after ship overturns

The Golden Ray capsized on the morning of Sept. 8, 2019, in the St. Simon Sound while heading out to sea.

A lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday by a group of commercial fishermen in Brunswick against the owner of the car carrier 'Golden Ray' and the company that salvaged the shipwreck.

The lawsuit names T&T Salvage, Hyundai Glovis (the owners of Golden Ray), GL NV24 Shipping Inc., G-Marine Services and Norton Lilly International.

The Golden Ray capsized on the morning of Sept. 8, 2019, in the St. Simon Sound in Georgia while heading out to sea. The ship was carrying 4,161 vehicles and an estimated 380,000 gallons of fuel in its tanks.

The wreck caused thousands of gallons to leak, causing oil spills. A large fire began during the salvaging of the shipwreck by T&T Salvage, the company that was hired by the ship's owners.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Brunswick on behalf of over thirty shrimpers, fishing guides and crabbers.