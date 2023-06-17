Terona Feacher says she’s glad people showed support for her vision and the journey in honoring her son’s legacy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first sneaker ball for the Michael Freeland Foundation was a success, according to organizers.

Freeland is the Jacksonville firefighter who died while on the job back in 2021.

“We’re hoping to collect as many dollars and money as possible to be able to provide scholarships for those who are in need, in particular, teen parents,” said Terona Feacher, Freeland’s mother.

Feacher started the Michael Freeland Foundation to help teen moms. She had Michael at 15 years old. She says she also wants people to recognize our local firefighters.

“We need to appreciate them more than what we do because they have a demand on them that is perpetual,” she said.

With a larger turnout than initially expected, Feacher says she’s glad people showed support for her vision and the journey in honoring her son’s legacy.

“With this weekend, you have vacation, graduation parties and there are also other people who had other events going on and I really appreciate the fact that they took out some time and thought it not robbery to come and spend time here with us,” she said.