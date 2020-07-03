Read the original story, including a gallery, from the Jacksonville Business Journal.

The Downtown Development Review Board will get its first look March 12 at The Doro, an 8-story, mixed-use development in downtown's sports and entertainment district.

The project will span eight stories and consist of 247 apartment units, a rooftop pool, about 7,000 square feet of rooftop retail space, a courtyard and a seven-story parking deck. It is located at 128 A. Philip Randolph Blvd., a 1.6-acre site surrounded by VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville and Manifest Distilling.

The property is the site of the Doro Fixture Building, a structure built in 1914 and added onto several times up until 1954. The building has been vacant since 2016.



"Although a fixture to the area, according to the Planning and Development Department's Historic Preservation Section, the property is not part of the Downtown National Register District, nor was it deemed eligible by the State Historic Preservation Office for individual designation," reads the project's DDRB application. "Therefore, staff is comfortable moving forward with the development plan approval, seeing that the question of historical significance of the building seems to have been both asked and answered by the agencies governing such historic designations."

The property was purchased by Jacksonville-based Iconic Real Estate Investments in 2016 for $2.5 million. The company is run by father-son duo Farley and Paul Grainger.

Plans for The Doro were created by Niles Bolton Associates and submitted by Valdosta, Georgia-based Rise. Rise claims on its website to have developed 288,000 square feet of retail space, 52,206 bedrooms and almost 9,000 parking deck spaces. It has built several mixed-use projects, with many on university campuses, including University of Virginia, Georgia State University, Appalachian State University and others.