First Lady Casey DeSantis now considered cancer free

"To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong," said the First Lady.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Lady Casey DeSantis is now considered cancer free, according to a statement from the Governor's Office Thursday.

In the statement, she expressed her gratitude for everyone who has supported her during her fight with breast cancer.

"There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free," said the Casey DeSantis. "To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong."

Gov. DeSantis also expressed gratitude for those who have supported is wife during this journey.

"All of you who have given thoughts and prayers to my family and my wife, thank you," he said in a statement.

"It’s lifted her spirits and made a tremendous difference. For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now – you can overcome this....She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. God Bless you all.”

Casey DeSantis, a former First Coast News employee, is a mother to daughter, Madison, 5, son, Mason, 3, and daughter, Mamie, 23 months.

In the past, the governor has said he and his wife preferred to keep details of the state of her cancer private, but felt it was important to let the public know about her diagnosis and what's going on.

Since news of her diagnosis in October 2021, Casey DeSantis has taken a bit of a step back from the public eye, but has continued to implement changes that impact Floridians.

This includes the launch of a free substance abuse curriculum for schools last week in the form of a ‘School Assemblies Toolkit’ through Florida’s "The Facts. Your Future" campaign.

This program directly engages youth in Florida to improve their understanding of the life-altering effects of drug abuse and empowers teens to reach their full potential.