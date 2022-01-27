Watch: First Lady Casey DeSantis hosts roundtable discussion at Jacksonville children’s hospital

Earlier this month, Casey DeSantis made a stop in Largo to discuss the expansion of a program that aims to curb drug overdoses by educating kids at school.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Lady Casey DeSantis will hold a roundtable in Jacksonville Thursday at Nemours Children's Hospital.

She will be joined by Agency For Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. First Coast News will be covering the event and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Earlier this month, DeSantis made a stop in Largo to discuss the expansion of a program that aims to curb drug overdoses by educating kids at school.

During a roundtable at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the first lady said the Florida Department of Health and Department of Education had worked together to expand on the state's "The Facts. Your Future." campaign by creating assemblies for students.

Those assemblies would include testimony from recovering addicts, health professionals and law enforcement.