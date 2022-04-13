Teacher arrested after MDMA found in Marion elementary school bathroom, deputies say

A pill bottle was found that allegedly contained a red straw, half of a green pill and a small plastic baggie of green powder.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An elementary school teacher has been charged after Marion County deputies say she was in possession of ecstasy and exhibiting 'concerning behavior'.

Hiromi Adams, 37, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

On April 12, School Resource Officer Edwin Velasquez was notified by school administrators that a first-grade teacher was exhibiting concerning behavior. Due to her behavior, deputies say Adams was sent to the school’s clinic for a wellness check.

Deputies say other teachers saw Adams going toward the classroom bathroom before leaving the school, causing concern that Adams was attempting to hide something in the bathroom prior to leaving.

SRO Velasquez and school administrators responded to conduct a search of the bathroom, which students also use.

During the search, SRO Velasquez reportedly located a pill bottle that had Adams’ name on it. The pill bottle allegedly contained a red straw, half of a green pill, and a small plastic baggie of green powder.

Deputies say a field test of the powder provided a positive result for MDMA (aka “Ecstasy” or “Molly”).

Adams was located off-campus by Deputy Neil Rosaci and placed under arrest. A search of her person revealed she was also in possession of Suboxone, a substance typically used to treat narcotic dependence.