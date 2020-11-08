First-ever virtual jury returns $350,000 verdict for exotic dancer beaten by bouncers

Testimony included graphic photographs of Cayla Griffin’s injuries and tearful testimony from both her and her father.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The trial was virtual, but the testimony was visceral.

The inaugural fully-remote trial in Florida started and ended Monday with an award of $350,000 to a former dancer at Paradise Gentleman’s club, who was badly beaten by two bouncers.

The club chose not to present a defense, so their liability was not in question. All the six-member jury had to decide was how much she should be awarded for physical injuries – including broken teeth and facial fractures – and psychological ones.

Testimony included graphic photographs of Cayla Griffin’s injuries, and tearful testimony, from both the plaintiff and her father Charles.

“Pissed,” said Charles Griffin when asked how he felt upon seeing his daughter’s injuries in February 2018. But he was overcome with tears rather than anger when attorney Matt Kachergus asked how his daughter was changed by the incident.

“She just wasn’t the same,” Charles Griffin said, before having to take a break to compose himself.

He testified he took his then 21-year-old daughter straight from the hospital to the dentist to repair her four broken teeth. He told the dentist not to let her look in the mirror.

“I just didn’t want her to see her face, and definitely her mouth, like that,” he said.

Cayla Griffin recounted being beaten by two bouncers, one of whom she testified had called her the “N-word” weeks earlier.

“He pushed me with his arm and he punched me in the face,” she testified. “It definitely hurt really bad. I’d never been punched in face by anyone.”

Kachergus introduced medical records showing Cayla Griffin’s orbital bones were broken, what he said was called “a blowout fracture.” He suggested jurors determine she was entitled to about $350,000 – and they returned a verdict of almost exactly that.

It’s the first fully remote trial in Florida and likely the country, and will serve as a model for socially distanced justice in the post-COVID era.



And despite some technical glitches, and several delays, it proved virtual justice is possible.