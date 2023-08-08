Proposed 38.4-mile commuter rail corridor would operate between Downtown Jacksonville and St. Augustine

The plan for the commuter rail corridor is to improve transportation & alleviate congestion St. Augustine & Jacksonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Proposed plans for the first commuter rail corridor in Northeast Florida are in the works. The 38.4-mile First Coast Commuter Rail would operate between downtown Jacksonville and St. Augustine with stations along the way. The idea is that it will improve transportation and alleviate congestion between the two cities.

The plans for the commuter rail are still up in the air but for the first time Tuesday night, the public was invited to ask questions about the project. The meeting gave people the opportunity to see the vision for where the commuter rail will operate and what amenities the stations will bring to passengers and the communities around it.

"We think of the idea of commuter rail as connecting folks between Jacksonville and St. Augustine for leisure and tourism purposes," Assistant Vice President for WSP Southeast Urban Design Practice leader Joshua Turner said.

Whether you're traveling for work, school, healthcare, or are visiting on vacation, the route shows multiple proposed stations in downtown Jacksonville, Baymeadows, Avenues Walk, US1/CR 210, Palencia, King Street and SR 312, as well as the amenities that could come with each.

Joshua Turner with development company, WSP says the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center is proposed to be the most northern station. The idea is to relocate the Prime Osborn Convention Center and reuse it as a station for passengers. He says this station will be surrounded by a tall, vertical development of homes and businesses, pedestrian paths, and other transportation services.

"We would absolutely recommend nothing, but for it to stay in for it to be revitalized and repurposed," Turner said.

The Baymeadows station area is proposed to go somewhere between Old Kings and Baymeadows Road. The area around this station could be more commercialized with a grocery store, apartments, and more mixed-use restaurant and retail space. The area of the proposed Avenues Walk Station already has an existing park-N-ride stop but more office space, hotels, and a parking garage could be added for the commuter rail.

Downtown Jacksonville resident Daniel Henry says he likes the idea that the commuter rail will make Jacksonville more accessible and will grow areas that need development but, says he still has concerns.

"It seems like the rail component is going to be decided or kind of looked at a later point, but they think that the residential, the mixed use, the commercial stuff can kind of stand on its own," Henry said. "I'm not quite sure how the economics support that without something that's driving people there."

The ideas also sparked questions and concerns from others who say the Baymeadows and Avenues Walk areas are already too congested.

"Your proposed stations like Baymeadows and Avenues Walk, which to me seem to be rather congested areas for me those don't seem to translate into this open space concept," one person said during Tuesday's meeting.

"Is it like peak hour commuter rail or are you going to have buses going everywhere with 10 minute headways?" another asked.

Turner says the details are to be determined and can be decided by the public.

"Parking is an important thing and who is using the transit is important," Turner said.

Turner says public input will be the deciding factor in the final report determined for the commuter rail released in December.

The public can submit their input here.