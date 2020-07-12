First Coast sweater drive brings warmth to those in need

Dozens of sweaters were delivered to the Clara White Mission, Sulzbacher Center and City Rescue Mission.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Help is here to make this season a little warmer for those who need it the most.

Dozens of sweaters were delivered to the Clara White Mission, Sulzbacher Center and City Rescue Mission Monday as part of the Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive. The drive just wrapped up at the end of November.

Backpacks filled with school supplies, books and personal hygiene products were also donated to help children in need.

WJCT puts this on along with Suddath, VyStar Credit Union and the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships. Since it started 18 years ago, the drive has collected more than a quarter-million pieces of clothing and necessities for these colder months.