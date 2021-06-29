'12-hour shifts through challenging conditions': First Coast rescue crews continue efforts in Surfside

Miami-Dade county's mayor said late Monday that 11 people are now confirmed dead from the building collapse.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rescue crews from St. Johns, Jacksonville and Clay County continue to assist responders from all over the world in Surfside this week at the site of the collapsed condominium.

The St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department posted several photos on Facebook and says responders are working 12-hour shifts through challenging conditions

Task Force 5, which includes crews from the First Coast, have been assigned to search from midnight to noon.

That brings the total of those missing now to 150. Tuesday marks Day 6 of the search for survivors.

On Monday, first responders from the First Coast wrapped up their first shift at the building collapse site in Surfside, Florida.

Eighty men and women from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department left Sunday for Surfside. According to JFRD Chief Keith Powers, the 80 were split into four groups.

Two of the groups worked on the pile of rubble searching for victims, and two are on standby and monitor conditions in case they need to make a rescue.

"They're working in a very dangerous atmosphere with the toxins that are in and coming out of that pile," Powers said. "There’s also the danger of stuff falling on them from that building, the part of the building that’s still standing, plus all the rebar and all the metal that’s still sticking up. It’s just a very dangerous area they’re working in."

Six to eight teams are actively searching the pile at any given time, with hundreds of team members on standby ready to rotate in.