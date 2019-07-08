For those of you that lost track, there are now just six days left of summer vacation for students until they return to school in St. John's and Duval County.

Parents tell First Coast News the time is bittersweet, but as they're set for school to start, they hope the communication is a key topic this upcoming school year.

With just six days left until the start of school, Lauren Hunsinger is taking in her first experience at the Jacksonville Beach water park as she prepares for her son Asher’s new school in St John’s County.

“I think the greatest thing that I’ve experienced so far with St. John’s is their communication with their families, with the students," Hunsinger said.

As Hunsinger watched over her kids Tuesday, the mother was left asking the district to continue communication as they watch over them in the days ahead.

“Letting him know what certain things could happen or go on with the teacher, that he needs to listen and understand," she said. "I just think that’s the biggest thing for us to do at home and for them at school.”

From bus schedules to early dismissals, keeping parents informed will bring Hunsinger peace.

“The more you’re involved, the more aware you are, the more you know what’s going on," she said. "That way, I know kind of the layout of the school and layout of how things go."

Victor Gurganious and his fifth grade daughter, Rilyn, are also ready to get into the swing of things at a St. John’s County school. The father said he too won’t get tired of communication within the school itself.

“Consistency is the thing," he said. "With these kiddos, stuff tends to go in one ear and out the other -- the fire drill stuff, tornado drills, hurricane drills, we do practice that in school.”

While both parents say communication is key, especially in times of crisis, they won’t be sitting at home worrying.

“You can’t monitor everything that they see and hear and do, he said. "I just want them to experience themselves as who they are, you know?"

“I feel like knowledge is really good in those situations, but you can’t live your life constantly wondering 'what if,'” Hunsinger said.

Students and parents are reminded of the FortifyFl app. The app allows you to report a concern or emergency within the app all while staying anonymous.

An app is funded as part of the Majory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act.