JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After celebrating 116 years of service in Jacksonville, the Clara White Mission hosted its 23rd annual "Feed The City" Thanksgiving luncheon for the homeless population in Downtown Jacksonville Saturday.

The event provides a warm Thanksgiving meal to homeless people in the area, as well as low-income families and especially homeless veterans.

"This is a purpose today where the homeless and our volunteers can integrate and engage and share with us what some of their needs are," Ju'Coby Pittman, the CEO of the Clara White Mission, said.

The Mission is a community development center in Downtown that focuses on job training, housing initiatives, youth and literacy programs and cultural awareness. Additionally, the organization serves daily meals -- counting 117,000 meals served in 2018.

"We feed anywhere from 400 to 500 people every day," Pittman said. "Today is a party for a purpose this afternoon."

Numerous other organizations and vendors donated time and products to benefit attendees. One of those volunteers was Margaret Johnson from the organization On Track Minds.

"We are here giving away over 150 packed purses, name-brand purses, some are new and some are fairly used," Johnson said.

Johnson started the initiative to ask for purse donations on social media from people around Jacksonville.

"People look great, they feel great," Johnson said. "We're all people, we've been there."

Another local organization in attendance was Shop Talk Cares, which brings together people on social media to talk about domestic life, relationships, and parenting. Stephanie Reese said the social media-based group is focused on strengthening the community.

"It's an opportunity, a privilege really to be able to give back," Reese said. "What we take for granted, you know, just the simple things, like even a bottle of water. Some of these people... that's kind of how they thrive, that's their livelihood."

The Clara White Mission is looking for volunteers and donations, especially with the holidays approaching. You can visit their website here.