First Coast nonprofit hopes to bring awareness to motorcycle safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local nonprofit called One Love-See Us on 2s is bringing awareness to motorcycle safety and letting others know the importance of recognizing those around you while driving.

In 2018, there were over 500 fatal motorcycle accidents, according to Ride Smart Florida. That is why the One love organization has made it their mission to remind people to watch their surroundings on the road.

“It’s really about loving your life on two wheels and wanting to come home to people and having that one love for the people you love," said Charliy Steel, who lost loved ones in motorcycle accidents.

Motorcycle activists coming together and supporting one another financially and emotionally.

“We want to make it easier for people to come home safely, and we want to be on the forefront when there is an accident," said Jessica Herrin, president of One Love.

Herrin said her organization began this year when her close friend named Smoke died in a motorcycle accident, leaving behind his girlfriend and an unborn child.

“We started by doing a memorial ride raising funds and I did custom shirts," said Herrin.

According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, this year in Florida, there have been over 2,000 motorcycle accidents and 144 motorcycle fatalities.

Steel says people need to watch their surroundings while riding.