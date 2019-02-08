JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some families separated at the U-S/Mexico border are making Florida's First Coast their new home.

At least 125 families who were detained and later released have moved to North Florida, according to Jacksonville Area Legal Aid.

Attorneys for the non-profit, which is located at 126 W. Adams Street, are working to keep them here permanently.

"They are victims of violence likely in their country, victims of lots of gang violence," attorney Vilerka Bilbao said.

Bilbao and her team have almost 700 open cases, looking into options for the families, ranging from granting asylum and citizenship to obtaining a green card or work visa. One client includes a 6-year-old boy and his pregnant mother. Her husband was killed in their home country.

"It's because they owned land, they owned cattle and it's because he didn't want to participate in trafficking drugs, and trafficking weapons [so] he was murdered," Bilbao said.

Even though JALA has identified 125 families in need, immigration unit director Andrea Pinzon says she knows there are hundreds of other families that haven't come forward, yet.

"Imagin[ing] myself in that situation, it is heartbreaking," she said.

Of the more than 600 cases the office closed last year, JALA had more than a 90 percent success rate, meaning families were allowed to stay, but some cases were denied. It's frustrating work at times.

"It's really heartbreaking knowing that you did your best but it was still not enough," Pinzon said. "That this person is going to go back and probably be killed or badly harmed."

JALA is working to secure more grants to help pay for more employees, including hiring an attorney focused solely on detainee cases.

Adding to the need for more help, the Immigrant and Human Rights Clinic at Florida Coastal School of Law closed this summer. The area's largest non-profit that has been helping immigrants on the First Coast no longer exists.

"Nobody in the community that I know, a non-profit, is doing this type of work. It's very necessary," Pinzon said.

JALA accepts walk-ins and donations and is hoping to become more visible to help the families who may be too scared to come forward.

You can call JALA at (904) 356-8371 or visit their website for more information.