It was an exciting day for the First Coast News team Saturday, as we accepted TEN Suncoast Regional Emmy awards! 🎉

First Coast News strives to bring stories that matter and make an impact in our community, during the Suncoast Reginal Emmy awards the committee awarded that excellence.

A full list of the winners and their pieces can be found below.

Nick Moron and Alex Osiadacz

Light Feature

A Picture Worth More Than Words

Hope Haven calendar: Bringing smiles and benefiting Down Syndrome You've heard that a picture is worth a thousand words, but for Hope Haven's annual calendar benefiting Down Syndrome Center, the pictures are worth much more. A clear blue sky, vintage cars and chic outfits. It's like taking a step back in time for a photo shoot unlike any other.

Alex Osiadacz, Matt Head and Julia Jenae

Feature News Report

Thirst to Win

On Your Side: IV therapy to end at Georgia high school following First Coast News investigation THOMASVILLE, Ga. - A South Georgia high school caught on video giving football players intravenous saline fluids (IV) before football games says the practice is no more. In photos and videos sent to First Coast News, several Thomasville High School football players were seen hooked up to IV bags on a metal stand being wheeled down a hallway and on a school bus.

Heather Crawford and Nick Moron

Health/Science News

Under Toxic Fire

Under Toxic Fire: Veterans believe exposure to burn pits made them sick JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Technical Sgt. Nicole Rosga looks like -- and is -- a warrior. What you don't see are her invisible wounds. "You know everything that I do I have to gut out now near tears, whereas that's not who I was," she said.

Ken Amaro and Nick Moron

General Assignment within 24 hours

‘Daddy he shot me.”

Father says teenage son was shot, killed by another shooting victim at Jacksonville park JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Valentine's Day at Elizabeth Powell would change the lives of two families forever. "When I got the call, I was getting ready for work," said Orri Jones, "My only child. He has only been with me 14 years, a life taken too soon over foolishness."

Lew Turner, Paul Bulluck, Jeff Renfroe and Jeannie Blaylock

News Special

Rendezvous with History (D-Day Special)

Here is where you can watch the D-Day special: Rendezvous with History JACKSONVILLE, Florida - The year is 1944, and the freedom to simply exist was at stake for millions of people. Hitler had most of free Europe in his claws and the allied forces knew that they had to do something drastic to secure the future of the free world.

Katie Jeffries and Jeff Renfroe

Crime special

Unsolved

Jessica Clark and Nick Moron

Environment News

Plastics, the Permanent Wave

PLASTIC: The permanent wave on First Coast beaches ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- When you go to the beach, it's there. When you go to the river, it's there. It's plastic, and it's a pollutant that scientists say is literally everywhere. Researchers Ed McGinley and Rachael Cecil of Flagler College are studying plastics off the coast of St. Augustine.

Anne Schindler, Nick Moron

Investigative

Definition of a Predator

The Definition of a Predator The Donald Smith story isn't about a system that failed. It's about a system that failed and failed and failed. It ended with a dead 8-year-old - raped and strangled, her body dumped in a tidal marsh. Donald Smith killed Cherish Perrywinkle just 20 days after he was released from jail in 2013.

Anne Schindler and Nick Moron

Human Interest

Out : the Seth Owen story

OUT: Toxic home life forces gay Jacksonville teen to move, risk college scholarship Update: Gay teen wins full scholarship, looks to dedicate viral GoFundMe account to other LGBTQ youth Some success comes easily to Seth Owen. He was co-valedictorian of his high school. He was captain of the swim team, sophomore class president, junior class treasurer, a member of both the national and international honor society.

Jeannie Blaylock

Talent -- Reporter