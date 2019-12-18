You've heard that a picture is worth a thousand words, but for Hope Haven's annual calendar benefiting Down Syndrome Center, the pictures are worth much more. A clear blue sky, vintage cars and chic outfits. It's like taking a step back in time for a photo shoot unlike any other.
THOMASVILLE, Ga. - A South Georgia high school caught on video giving football players intravenous saline fluids (IV) before football games says the practice is no more. In photos and videos sent to First Coast News, several Thomasville High School football players were seen hooked up to IV bags on a metal stand being wheeled down a hallway and on a school bus.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Technical Sgt. Nicole Rosga looks like -- and is -- a warrior. What you don't see are her invisible wounds. "You know everything that I do I have to gut out now near tears, whereas that's not who I was," she said.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Valentine's Day at Elizabeth Powell would change the lives of two families forever. "When I got the call, I was getting ready for work," said Orri Jones, "My only child. He has only been with me 14 years, a life taken too soon over foolishness."
JACKSONVILLE, Florida - The year is 1944, and the freedom to simply exist was at stake for millions of people. Hitler had most of free Europe in his claws and the allied forces knew that they had to do something drastic to secure the future of the free world.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- When you go to the beach, it's there. When you go to the river, it's there. It's plastic, and it's a pollutant that scientists say is literally everywhere. Researchers Ed McGinley and Rachael Cecil of Flagler College are studying plastics off the coast of St. Augustine.
The Donald Smith story isn't about a system that failed. It's about a system that failed and failed and failed. It ended with a dead 8-year-old - raped and strangled, her body dumped in a tidal marsh. Donald Smith killed Cherish Perrywinkle just 20 days after he was released from jail in 2013.
Update: Gay teen wins full scholarship, looks to dedicate viral GoFundMe account to other LGBTQ youth Some success comes easily to Seth Owen. He was co-valedictorian of his high school. He was captain of the swim team, sophomore class president, junior class treasurer, a member of both the national and international honor society.