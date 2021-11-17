First Coast News' Ken Amaro retiring after 42 years of serving the First Coast

Ken Amaro has devoted his professional life to giving a voice to the voiceless. His motto is “Don’t get mad, just say ‘I’m telling Ken!”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 42 years of helping people on the First Coast solve their problems, First Coast News veteran reporter Ken Amaro is retiring

Amaro has devoted his professional life to not only giving a voice to the voiceless, but also highlighting and solving the conditions which caused the voicelessness.

His career will be celebrated throughout the month, and he will be honored for his service to the community on First Coast News on Dec. 1

Ken Amaro started his journalism career at First Coast News over 40 years ago. He joined what was then known as 12 News in 1979 while still in school.

In 1989, he was promoted to the On Your Side Consumer Reporter, a position he holds to this day. In this role, Ken reports on scams, swindles, and rip-offs. He assists viewers with problem-solving.

His motto is “Don’t get mad, just say ‘I’m telling Ken!” He also has worked as an investigative reporter on a wide variety of other stories.

Ken has been nominated for three Florida Emmy Awards, winning two. He has won a National Gabriel Award, and in 1998, was named Consumer Advocate of the Year. He has also received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from his Alma Mater, Jones College.

In 2021, he was recognized by the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences as a Silver Circle Honoree.

Since 2013, Ken has hosted the annual Ken Amaro Bowtie Golf Classic, benefitting Northwest Behavioral Health Services, a local non-profit dedicated to providing mental health services to people in underprivileged areas across the community.

Ken graduated from Jones College with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Management in 1980. He has since earned two academic certificates from The Poynter Institute. In 2000, Ken became a graduate of the FBI's Citizens' Academy.

Ken was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands, is married, and is the father of four daughters.