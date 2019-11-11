First Coast News is teaming up with K9s For Warriors this Veterans Day to help raise money that will go directly to helping veterans in need.

All day we'll be taking donations that will go towards the organization.

K9s For Warriors is dedicated to providing service canines to warriors suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury, and/or Military Sexual Trauma as a result of military service post-9/11.

Their goal is to empower them to return to civilian life with dignity and independence.

K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of service dogs for disabled American veterans.

If you'd like to donate to their cause, you still can by clicking here.

RELATED: 12 Who Care: Veteran Kevin Crowell served his country, continues to make a difference in his community

LIVE UPDATES: