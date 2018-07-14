First Coast News set out to make a difference Saturday and to help remodel Andrew Jackson High School.

The day's efforts began a year-long partnership between First Coast News and Andrew Jackson High School.

The principal of the school, Tracolya Clinch, says the school is a hidden gem in the city.

"Once the lowest F in the state of Florida, to now the highest B high school in the district," she proudly said.

The First Coast News staff hopes the new shine to the school adds to the students' school spirit, making sure the students know their community is invested in them and that they matter.

