First Coast News crime analyst weighs in on body cam footage in Jamee Johnson's death

"At some point, it goes from being very compliant to non-compliant," former law enforcement officer Mark Baughman said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report by the State Attorney’s Office’s Officer-involved Shooting Review Team made up of 16 former prosecutors and law enforcement members, found the JSO shooting of Jamee Johnson justifiable.

First Coast News Crime Analyst Mark Baughman, who has 35 years of experience in law enforcement, also watched the body cam footage and agrees it was justifiable.

He said the officer was following safety protocol by asking Johnson to exit his vehicle and go inside the JSO vehicle after Johnson admitted to having a concealed weapon underneath his jacket.

That’s when, Baughman said, the routine traffic stop took a turn -- and the officer’s life and Johnson's life was in danger with two guns in a moving car.

“I believe it was a justified shooting in light of what happened. At some point, it goes from being very compliant to non-compliant – to pushing away, fighting and ultimately lunging into an area where there is a possible weapon - where there was a weapon," Baughman explained. "And then taking the car and trying to flee – and knowing that you had the officer halfway hanging in the car and that you’re putting your foot on the accelerator and driving it into a building.”

While watching the video, it may feel like a long time before Johnson received medical attention, but Baughman said the officers were waiting to secure him from behind. Until Baughman believes, they realized the extent of Johnson's injuries.